LETTER: USDA could help area farmers

Stu Ellis’ Wednesday column dismisses “New York Times writer” Ricardo Salvador’s suggestion that USDA leverage its impact for more than the benefit of agribusiness.

It would be a good thing if they did. From my 50 years of observation, U.S. farm policy has favored the biggest farms, and given the biggest subsidies to those who need it least. Central Illinois farmers proudly claim to feed the world. But except for a few livestock, they produce precious little food. (Ted Maddox being a notable exception.)

Rather, they produce corn and soybeans, for a market in which they have no power, as feedstock for industrial processes that make mostly ethanol for auto fuel and byproducts to feed animals (mostly processed by a handful of international corporations), and some things people can eat or drink.

Dr. Salvador has a B.S. degree in Ag Science from New Mexico State University and M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in crop production from Iowa State University, where he taught agronomy. He was later in Ag extension at Texas A&M, before becoming Director of the Food and Environmental Program at the Union of Concerned Scientists in D.C. He does have an agenda, but he understands farm policy better than almost everybody I know, including farmers.

Darrel Parish, Decatur

