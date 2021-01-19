LETTER: Use of Hitler's name is a warning

No, Kathy Valente, director of the Illinois Family Institute, Congresswomen Mary Miller’s words were not taken out of context by the so-called “left-wing smear machine.” You do not get to absolve your conscience and sin of support for Miller’s beliefs by making inequivalent comparisons to Democratic elected official’s accurate comparison of certain actions of Trump followers to those that were seen with Hitler’s grotesque Nazi propaganda machine.

When someone invokes the name of Hitler as a warning to fellow Americans, it means that they are warning Americans to not utilize or fall for the same methods of manipulation, misinformation and authoritarianism that were the trademarks of the Nazi regime. Mary Miller strategically chose to invoke Hitler’s name in a positive light in reference to his notorious indoctrination machine of children to blindly follow the murderous dictator.

To be clear, her comments were to excite a crowd at a rally in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, just hours before treasonous, barbaric mobs stormed the capitol building.