LETTER: VA uncooperative over flu vaccination

Letter to the Editor

Many veterans have put their life on the line in service to our country. The V.A. office has appointed a day to give flu shots to the veterans, but they are not letting them inside the V.A.?

You must drive through with a window open and wear a short sleeve shirt.

They also refer you to Kroger or Walmart to get the shot. It is a sad day when Kroger and Walmart treat veterans better than the V.A. treats them.

The V.A. let us in to get our two virus shots but won’t let us in for a flu shot.

Paul Mason - Decatur

