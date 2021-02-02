LETTER: Vaccination signup turns frustrating

I was very disappointed at the Macon County Health Department's COVID vaccine sign-up on Monday, Feb. 1. The instructions said that you could schedule an appointment through a special website or use a phone number starting at noon.

I had the number ready on my phone and pressed it when my watch said exactly 12:00. I was excited to get through until the voice told me that all the appointments were filled.

How could this be when they weren't going to take any appointments until noon, the exact moment I called? Meanwhile, my husband was logging in on the website with his phone. He tried at 11:50 a.m. with no luck and then at 11:52 a.m. At this time he received a message that he was in a virtual waiting room. By noon the times were filled.

A little after noon until at least 4:40 p.m., the MCHD phone message said that the phone system was experiencing "technical difficulties" so some people kept trying to call and didn't even know the appointments were gone.

My husband and I even drove to MCHD building. A sign out front said all the appointments were full and you could not even go in to ask them questions unless you had an appointment.

This was very frustrating. I hope I have a fair and better chance to sign up whenever the next opportunity avails itself.

Victoria Marshall, Mount Zion

