LETTER: Vaccine for nursing home residents?

With the COVID-19 vaccine now being administered to nursing home residents, what does that mean for them and their families?

Once they receive the vaccine and the booster three weeks later will their imprisoned restrictions be lifted? Will their family members be required to get the vaccine? Are employees of the facilities be required to get the vaccine in order to work with patients?

My concern is that patients will assume that they will immediately be able to physically interact with family members.

Will family members have to go through a testing protocol as employees to enter and visit their loved ones? The loved ones in nursing homes have been isolated for almost a year. Imagine a loved one in their declining years not giving the choice to visit family?

Ernie Garcia, Fairbury

