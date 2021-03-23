LETTER: Value water's importance to us

For the past several years I have written a message for readers about the United Nations’ special project for sustainable clean water. Each year they choose a new theme. Last year was “Water and Climate Change.” This year the theme is “Valuing Water.”

What does your access to clean water here in Macon County mean to you? We barely got by last fall without severe restriction on our use of water as Lake Decatur levels dropped close to 610 feet. So, conserving water is most important to me.

Globally and nationwide, water is becoming more and more scare as droughts increase due to climate change. Rather than me making a case for conserving water, the following is a short excerpt from the UN’s web site that explains the need.

“Water is essential for the survival and productivity of all life and ecosystems. With less than 10 years to go to achieve the Global Goals, we need an immediate and integrated response to improve progress on Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG 6)."

A new report provides a clear snapshot of global progress towards SDG 6 and gives a breakdown of the status and trends at the regional and country level.