As many people in and around our community are aware, Veterans Recognition of Central Illinois has hosted an annual dinner to honor all veterans for the past nine years. This is a time of recognition and camaraderie for veterans to come together in fellowship with one another; a time in which veterans and their loved ones can share listening to period music, view many articles such as weapons and uniforms that were popular during the Vietnam Era. Informational booths assist veterans in making connections for needed services. We provide featured speakers followed by a meal for everyone in attendance.

We would like to extend our sincere thanks to Homewood Suites for hosting our 2022 speaker, Shilo Harris. From individuals to those on the business level, we are eternally grateful to our many sponsors who proudly support Veterans Recognition of Central Illinois each year making it possible for us to continue presenting this event.

Our mission continues to be offering thanks to veterans who have sacrificed in service to our great country, The United States of America. As we approach the 10th anniversary of our event, we would like to invite you to the Decatur Civic Center Saturday, March 25, as we celebrate 50 years since the conclusion of the Vietnam War. Doors will open at noon with the program commencing at 1 p.m.

Veterans Recognition of Central Illinois is proudly announcing author Stan Taylor and Nurse Marj Bilker Graves, each serving during the Vietnam War, as our guest speakers when we celebrate the 50-year anniversary ending the Vietnam War.

For additional information, please contact our Facebook page: Vietnam Era Veterans Recognition Day or www.veteransrecognitionofcentralIllinois.org. We look forward to celebrating with you Saturday, March 25.

Gary Fyke, Decatur