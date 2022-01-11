LETTER: Views on the unvaccinated

Recently on a trip to the Hickory Point Mall I noticed a fellow senior, standing near the center stage area. Since she was not wearing a mask and I know she was not vaccinated, I just waved and kept on walking.

This proved to be a good decision because I learned a few days later that she was in the hospital with COVID. She is now out of the hospital but still on oxygen. I guess I should feel some sympathy for her, but I don’t. She was a big Trump supporter in the 2020 election, and like many other of his supporters decided not to get vaccinated.

Now that we are experiencing another wave of COVID, our hospitals and staff are being stretched to their limits. Therefore, maybe it’s time for our hospitals to reserve enough beds in the intensive care units to care for heart attack cases, accident victims, etc. and deny the use of those beds for the unvaccinated COVID patients.

It appears that most of the vaccinated will not need these beds. The Herald & Review posted on Jan. 5 that during the week of Dec. 27 to Jan. 2, of the 54 COVID patients in local hospitals, only 13 were vaccinated.

How would you feel if your critically ill spouse or child was denied access to a bed in the intensive care unit because all available beds were occupied by the unvaccinated?

All this may sound somewhat “hard nosed” but as I wrote in previous letter to the editor in this paper, “I have no symphony for the unvaccinated."

Robert Pickett, Decatur

