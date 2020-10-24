LETTER: Violence is costing us ourselves

As a community and a nation, it is a high challenge to conform and solve the social issues at hand. Currently, we are facing two major issues at one time, racism and violence. Each is a cancer to our nation. Each hurts to the core of us as human beings. Each had been addressed, but unfortunately quite differently.

The first has been ingrained in our country from almost the start. It remains entrenched. However, we have attempted to reduce and even eliminate, if possible, many of its forms through education, programs, dialogue, legislation, marches, rallies and writings. These things have made us think and consider people as people with feelings, values, expectations, ambitions and desires, as well as inclusion.

The second major social issue, violence, gets scant resolve. This is unless it is triggered by one of our nation’s horrific shootings. We them call on our leaders “to do something” as they demand more jobs, opportunities, rallies and less guns.

However, we seem as cold and callous to violence today as we have ever been. We watch the evening news in anguish at the violence around us, then entertain ourselves with an onslaught of graphic violence that very night through TV, streaming, internet, video games, movies, or even run to the theater and actually pay $10 to view graphic violence for the next 2 hours!