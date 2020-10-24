LETTER: Violence is costing us ourselves

As a community and a nation, it is a high challenge to conform and solve the social issues at hand. Currently, we are facing two major issues at one time, racism and violence. Each is a cancer to our nation. Each hurts to the core of us as human beings. Each had been addressed, but unfortunately quite differently.
The first has been ingrained in our country from almost the start. It remains entrenched. However, we have attempted to reduce and even eliminate, if possible, many of its forms through education, programs, dialogue, legislation, marches, rallies and writings. These things have made us think and consider people as people with feelings, values, expectations, ambitions and desires, as well as inclusion.
The second major social issue, violence, gets scant resolve. This is unless it is triggered by one of our nation’s horrific shootings. We them call on our leaders “to do something” as they demand more jobs, opportunities, rallies and less guns.
However, we seem as cold and callous to violence today as we have ever been. We watch the evening news in anguish at the violence around us, then entertain ourselves with an onslaught of graphic violence that very night through TV, streaming, internet, video games, movies, or even run to the theater and actually pay $10 to view graphic violence for the next 2 hours!
Please, if we treated racism with such callousness, or entertained ourselves with racist shows, movies, games and such we would be called shameful, despicable and even hypocritical. It would be most insulting to all those who labored over so long to overcome such thoughts. We would be guilty of saying one thing but doing another. But not so with violence. We have bought in to Hollywood’s “violence-for-profit” mentality at the cost of ourselves, children friends, families, and communities.
We continue to watch it with pleasure, look forward to the next violent show, bring it into our homes, give it away through gifts, and welcome it into our culture with open arms. We barely give it a second thought. We them wonder why our society turns so easily to carrying out the very acts of violence we gladly watch for fun and entertainment. We simply love to watch the violence we claim to hate.
Yet, we are not without hope. There are those who actually have brought forth ideas and plans to reduce our culture of both violence and racism. However, a plan isn’t just words of hope. It is problem identification, specific activities with responsibilities, timetables, follow-ups with specific goals in mind. A plan needs to be simple, understandable, and easy to implement locally and easy to expand nationally, In this day and age, it needs to be now.
A working plan needs to bring many together, for specific purposes, with open forums and with the opportunity to address both of these issues since they can easily feed off one another, To face these double threats to all of us, we need to have strong alternatives to time spent in “violence viewing,” as well as reasons to reach out to one another beyond “appearances.” Maybe as a community we can address both of these concerns together. There are many things that could fall under such a workable plan, no one plan is probably enough, so this is just a starter, a possibility to consider.
Bring our community together, not by groups, by needs. Instead of dividing us into various socio-economic groups and such, we can be united by the essential needs we all share. This would be by recognizing the basic needs we all have in common: Openness, involvement and reconciliation. It might look something like this:
Openness – The goal would be completely know and recognize every government official, appointee, judge, police office, and representative who has some level of contact or responsibility over our welfare, Each would be required to spend, and record, substantial amounts of time, as part of their position, in open meetings, community visits, neighborhood gatherings, and home visits as regular and expected parts of their job and responsibilities. People will actually meet police officers, judges, representatives and others and know them by face and by name because we see them at regular intervals. They are in our homes, businesses, schools and on our blocks. We need to form the culture of being “consistently available” in the neighborhoods we serve more than the offices we occupy.
Involvement – The goal is to raise volunteerism to a new level, to “own” our communities because we care and are ready to give back. No home, apartment or dwelling is left behind. We can start by building on the cleanup and beautification processes already in place, then going further by creating two major community cleanups each spring and fall where we ask both ourselves and at least one neighbor, “How can I help you clean it, fix it, paint it, mow it or trim it?” This is simply helping your neighbor to help the block, recognizing them for their help, and then building relationships along the way.
Reconciliation – This is the hardest, but most critical. The goal is to provide a specific time, reason and opportunity for us to reach out to people we have lost touch with, someone offended, had a past misunderstanding, or different opinions, and be reconciled with them. This would be one time, one week each year, where it would give us a real reason to call, text, knock on a neighbor’s door or across the aisle. Timing? We might consider this “Reconciliation Week,” the week of Thanksgiving. It comes at the end of political campaigns, the beginning of the holidays, and encompasses our one and only true day of giving thanks to God and one another.
Just some thoughts starters for some trying times.
Rick Starshak, Wayne Dunning,
Shemuel Sanders, Samuel E. James
Decatur
