LETTER: Virus inaction may be fatal error

Over the past few months, President Trump has claimed that the coronavirus was totally under control and limited to only one person coming in from China; was pretty much shut down; would be gone by April; was very much under control and not a threat to the stock market; was limited to just 15 people in the U.S. which would be down to zero within a couple of days; will disappear one day, like a miracle; will have a vaccine ready within a few months; will go away on its own and claimed that anybody that wants a test gets a test.