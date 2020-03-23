LETTER: Virus inaction may be fatal error

Over the past few months, President Trump has claimed that the coronavirus was totally under control and limited to only one person coming in from China; was pretty much shut down; would be gone by April; was very much under control and not a threat to the stock market; was limited to just 15 people in the U.S. which would be down to zero within a couple of days; will disappear one day, like a miracle; will have a vaccine ready within a few months; will go away on its own and claimed that anybody that wants a test gets a test.
Fox News, Rush Limbaugh and other right-wing media outlets made similar claims.
Trump’s told more than 16,000 lies since taking office, according to The Washington Post’s Fact Checker.
You have free articles remaining.
He also lied when he claimed that no one could’ve ever anticipated this situation. According to an investigative team at The New York Times, three times over the last four years the U.S. government, across two administrations, had studied in depth with what a pandemic would look like, identifying likely shortcomings, and in some cases recommending specific actions. In other words, the government had considerable knowledge about the risks of a pandemic and accurately predicted the types of problems we’re now having.
An internet search for “A Cascade of Warnings, Heard but Unheeded, Before Virus Outbreak” will give you this information.
What’s more, recently the Washington Post reported U.S. intelligence agencies were issuing ominous, classified warnings in January and February about the global threat poised by the virus while Trump and Republican lawmakers played down the threat and failed to take action that would have slowed the spread of the virus.
People are going to die because of what Trump and his enablers have done.
Ron Adams, Decatur