LETTER: Vote against Forsyth middle school

On March 17, voters in Maroa and Forsyth will have the opportunity to vote for a new middle school. The ballot will include a referendum question regarding the issuance of $33 million in bonds to build a new Middle School in Maroa, and these bonds will be paid by increasing property taxes over the next 25 years. However, there is a much better option for a safe, new, state-of-the art school that saves millions without raising property taxes.

Per the Village Vision, the Forsyth Village Board approved a resolution to show the village’s interest in having the middle school built in Forsyth beside the grade school. The resolution has two parts:

1. The property east of the grade school would be given to the school district at no cost for placement of the middle school.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

2. The intergovernmental sales tax agreement that is in place for paying the grade school bonds would be extended to pay for middle school bonds. Also, the village will support the school district to seek reimbursement for TIF eligible infrastructure expenses which would help offset construction costs.