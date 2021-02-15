LETTER: Vote Dailey in Argenta-Oreana

Listen up, Argenta-Oreana community. Vote for Susan Daley for the Argenta-Oreana School Board! Elections for the school board are Tuesday, April 6. Make your voice heard and vote.

Susan truly bleeds orange and blue. Susan graduated from A-O in 1990. Her daughter Jillian is also a Bomber Alumnus, graduating in 2020. Her son Mitchell is currently a junior at A-O. Susan is a working professional who is motivated to respectfully impact the Argenta-Oreana school district. Times are changing, but Susan’s passion to positively represent the interests of the A-O community as a school board member has not changed.

Susan has volunteered both for the Education Foundation at A-O, as well as the middle school volleyball program. Susan plans to be a leader who listens. As a prospective school board member, Susan plans to support administrators and teachers, while being a voice for the community. Susan is the best option for our community. Find us on Facebook at Susan Daley for Argenta-Oreana School Board 2021.

Alexa Jones, Oreana

