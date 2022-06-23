LETTER: Vote Deering for public safety

Criminals don’t care about laws, so why should we expect them to abide by them? With the recent push by Democrats to defund our police departments, radical legislation like no cash bail, and an alarming increase in violent crime, it is imperative that law-abiding citizens have a way to protect themselves and their families.

As a fellow gun owner, I am proud to support my friend Regan Deering’s candidacy for the 13th Congressional District. She is a strong proponent of the Second Amendment and conceal and carry, and she will defend my constitutional right to bear arms and protect myself against those set on doing harm.

Regan has a common sense, law and order approach to gun control, and she believes in prosecuting violent criminals to the fullest extent of the law. Too often, these violent offenders are given a slap on the wrist and sent back into the community where they once again instill fear in their neighbors and intimidate the most vulnerable. We should not have to live in fear in the United States of America.

Disarming good people only emboldens the bad. A vote for Regan is a vote for public safety.

Dan Cooley, Dalton City

