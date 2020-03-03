LETTER: Vote Doty for circuit clerk

Sherry Doty is the best candidate for Macon County Circuit Clerk. I have known Sherry for her entire 35-year career with the circuit clerk.

I have personally observed Sherry as a lawyer, judge and most recently as a citizen who occasionally does business in the clerk's office. She has the knowledge, experience, expertise and personality to lead the Circuit Clerk's Office and its employees in its service to lawyers, judges and citizens of Macon County.