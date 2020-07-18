LETTER: Vote for environment, against Davis

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After reading the letter from 41 faithful Catholics ("Fight global warming crisis," July 16) I looked up the voting record of Congressman Rodney Davis on the website of the League of Conservation voters. I found his lifetime environment score is 7%. This means that, during his years in Congress, he has voted against the environment 93% of the time. You can see the details of these votes at http://scorecard.lcv.org/moc/rodney-davis.

For example, last year a Republican congressman from Arizona proposed an amendment that would have prohibited the EPA from recognizing the health and environmental dangers of carbon dioxide and blocked implementation of standards to reduce carbon pollution. Rodney Davis voted for this amendment (House roll call vote 383); fortunately, he was in the minority.

For the sake of the environment that we all share, I urge everyone to vote against Davis in November.

Patrick Maher, Decatur

