LETTER: Vote for incumbents on county board

This letter is written to the attention of all voters in DeWitt County.

As the upcoming March 17 primary election approaches, we voters should reflect upon the future needs of our county.

I urge all Republican voters in District A to vote only for Cole Ritter for county board.

In District C, I urge all Republican voters to vote only for Dave Newberg and Jay Wickenhauser for county board.

All three of these incumbent board members have demonstrated commitment, wise judgment and proven consistent leadership.

All three of these board members support economic growth within our community which we desperately need.

All three of these board members have helped steer the county out of the devastating economic disaster caused by a previous county board administration.

Reelection of these three incumbent board members is crucial to sustain the continued stability and continuity of our county.

We should not elect new inexperienced “single issue” members to the county board.

Please support these worthy candidates for a bright future for DeWitt County.

Becky Fatheree, Clinton

