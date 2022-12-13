LETTER: Vote God-fearing men, women in office

One of the greatest political leaders of all history, in my opinion, has a difficult name to pronounce, but had the handle on real leadership. He knew the Lord, and he knew how to pray.

His name was Jehoshaphat. He served as the King of Judah when this small kingdom was being considered for attack by its enemies. The Bible says when Jehoshaphat heard the intentions of his enemies that he “set himself to seek the Lord” and that he led Judah to gather “themselves together, to ask help of the Lord: even out of all the cities of Judah they came to seek the Lord.”

Jehoshaphat went immediately to the source of all power…the Lord God Almighty. He entered the house of the Lord and began to pray.

That’s the kind of praying that gets the job done. The Bible says that the Lord fought for Jehoshaphat and Judah and utterly destroyed their enemies, “and the fear of God was on all the kingdoms of those countries, when they had heard that the Lord fought against the enemies of Israel. So the realm of Jehoshaphat was quiet: for his God gave him rest round about.”

It does make a difference to every person in this country whether we have “God fearing men/women” or “man-fearing men/women” in the White House, the Senate, the Congress and all of the other political offices in our state and nation.

I beseech your to vote for men who have the Lord in their hearts, and they standing with God and his word. Then we’ll see the benefits of having praying statesmen.

Richard McKirahan, Decatur