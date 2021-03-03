LETTER: Vote in school board elections

I whole heartedly encourage you to register and vote in our school board election on Tuesday, April 6. Please don't take public schools for granted.

Let me take a little time to help explain how school board elections function. In most Illinois school districts, three or four seats on a seven-member Board of Education are filled at each election in April of odd-numbered years. The winners of those elections take office within one month following the election. Argenta-Oreana is a school district where board members can be elected from seven congressional townships. No more than three members can be elected from any one congressional township. The process increases the likelihood that the school board members reside in different parts of the community.

Although school board members can be elected from seven congressional townships, each resident of the A-O community can vote for school board candidates from any township. As long as you live in the school district, you can vote for any A-O school board candidate regardless of where they live. For example, if you live in Decatur or Argenta, you can vote for a candidate from Oreana. If you live in Decatur or Oreana, you can vote for a candidate from Argenta, etc.