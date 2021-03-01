LETTER: Vote Kuhle for business' sake

Businesses and local entrepreneurs provide jobs, income to governmental bodies and quality of life options to a community. They are the backbone of society and essential for the growth and prosperity of an area. However, the challenges from COVID-19, declining population and government overreach has crushed many of our businesses. We need voices in our leadership that understand the many issues facing businesses.
Chuck Kuhle understands our concerns and listens. As a local business owner, I ask that you support Chuck with your vote in April. Chuck Kuhle for Decatur City Counci.
Cindy Deadrick Wolfer, Decatur