LETTER: Vote Marcy Hood on Nov. 3

This has been the most divisive, strictly partisan time in many of our lives. Most of us cannot remember a time where one’s political leaning was paid such constant attention.

Macon County Board is one such instance where it should not be a difficult choice-Marcy Rood should be one of them. Marcy is a good friend and a good leader - a winning combo.

Marcy Rood has devoted her career in public service to clean energy, clean transportation, and a better environment and the Macon County Board is a natural extension of her extensive experience and talents. She has demonstrated her ability to work collaboratively by helping to build a legacy network of grassroots coalitions devoted to bringing cleaner transportation to communities and making the nation’s energy secure.

Supporting Marcy Rood for Macon County Board District 3 is an easy decision. Macon County has been lucky to have such an experienced, resourceful, and intelligent board member, and Marcy should be elected this November to continue that good work.

Macon County Board is one place where there is little room for partisan politics- everyone wants to make our community the best and strongest it can be. Republicans should do what is best for all of us, and make certain that one of their votes is for Marcy.