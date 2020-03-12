LETTER: Vote no in Maroa-Forysth

On March 17, the taxpayers of the Maroa-Forsyth School District will have an opportunity to cast a vote on a school bond referendum. The claim is that the existing junior high is an aging facility in need of extensive repairs and renovations and is not cost-effective to renovate the current building. The building to which is referred is not even 50 years old. When it was built, no bids were taken, and it took three attempts for the referendum to pass, and then only by a handful of votes.

Students (and maybe even more so the adults) need to understand education is not about new buildings. If it were, we need to discontinue teaching how Abraham Lincoln studied by candlelight to further his studies. We are still paying for the high school, which was finished in 2004. I believe if repairs need to be made on the current building, make them, but not all at the same time. Let community citizens contribute to expenses, if they choose, or donate their time and talents to the renovations. We do not need any additional taxes.

And for those who believe the pocket of the taxpayers is a bottomless pit, maybe they should re-examine their concepts of finances. The greatest understanding is to know how to live with what we have. Please vote no for the proposed $33 million new building facility

Lynette Montgomery White, Maroa

