Everyone I know has wanted term limits. Now is the time for your dream to come true.

When you cast your ballot don't vote for any incumbents vote for new blood. Our elected officials have had their chance, Vote them out and feel good about it.

Career politicians is a thing of the past. Look toward the future. November and April next year is your time vote wisely

Jerry Lee Harvey, Decatur

