LETTER: Vote out mayors and governors

I watch governors and mayors all over the USA mandating mask like we are children. You are overstepping your authority. You close your state or city thinking you will get ahead of this virus but you won't. You do more damage locking things down than this virus is doing.
You close than open back up and the virus just comes back. Stop already with your dictator measures. It is my hope that these governors and mayors will get voted out next elections. Might I add it seems to be Democrats drunk on power.
Debbie Scheibly, Niantic
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!