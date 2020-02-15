LETTER: Vote Stefanie Smith in 13th primary

Stefanie Smith is running for Illinois 13th district congressional seat. She is currently campaigning for the Democratic nomination. Smith is running against Betsy Dirksen Londrigan, who ran and lost the general election in 2018. Rodney Davis is the incumbent and is running for the Republican nomination. He will race against the Democratic nominee, whomever she may be.

Smith has been endorsed by the Central Illinois Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), Champaign-Urbana DSA and The University of Illinois’s Young DSA. Her endorsements stem from her experience with the policies she advocates for. She has a deep devotion to bringing down the same systems of oppression that have challenged her throughout her life. Her background has led all three of Illinois 13th district DSA organizations to trust and endorse her.

Smith is in favor of the Green New Deal, immigration reform, single payer healthcare, and tuition free public universities. She also supports the right to a living wage and hopes to protect reproductive rights and the LGBTQ community. She has stated that she is anti-war and anti-imperialism. Her campaign also highlights sex work decriminalization.