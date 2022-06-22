LETTER: Vote to keep Jim Root on June 28 HOLDING

When voting for your sheriff on June 28, I urge you to do your homework. I have no doubts that Cody Moore has 30 years of law enforcement experience, but none of them were working at the sheriff's office, except in a part-time capacity for then-Sheriff Howard Buffett.

If you can remember, Sheriff Buffett spent millions in donations to the county and then got appointed as sheriff. Mr. Buffett, who employs Cody Moore as a private contractor for one of his foundations, hires Moore as a part-time deputy.

After Buffet's reign as sheriff, and after an election fiasco that deprived Jim Root of a full term, Sheriff Root finally gets seated in his rightful office. What happens days after? Mr. Buffett announces he is going to run for wheriff. Then Mr. Buffett finds out it's illegal for him to do so and withdraws his name from the race.

Shortly after, Buffett's employee and part-time deputy Cody Moore announces he's going to run for sheriff. Please look for yourself to find the campaign disclosures showing Mr. Buffett and his wife have contributed the maximum allowed by law to Cody Moore's campaign.

Other donors to the Moore campaign include local millionaires who have relationships with Mr. Buffett building buildings for law enforcement that he doesn't allow Sheriff Root's deputies to train on.

I realize the Buffett Foundation has done some wonderful things for Decatur and in many parts of the world. But I also realize, oftentimes, money buys friendships, favors and most scarily, influence. Moore advertises his slogan as for the people and not the politics, but this smells like dirty Illinois politics to me.

Vote to keep Jim Root as your sheriff on June 28.

Danielle Pike, Decatur

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0