LETTER: Vote wisely in municipal election

Decatur voters please seriously ask yourselves: “Do I really want things to go on as they have been since the last municipal election?” If not, I sincerely hope you will consider how we got here.

Members of the city council and school board have consistently ignored the concerns, wishes and needs of all citizens. Some have been very brazen in their assertion that they know better than the majority of people what is right. That authoritarian attitude and leadership have gotten us to this point. All elected officials must understand they should serve the interests of all citizens, not just the wealthy and privileged.

For the District 61 election, those who caused most of the chaos and dissent chose not to run. Voters must be careful to note any candidate that supports their elitist agenda. We must look to the future welfare of all to find the best candidates. This Board needs people with clear intent to lead the instructional, environmental and financial future of the district.

City council candidates are elected at large and are to represent all neighborhoods and populations. Only one has. David Horn has been the only one to voice support for following public directives. Look where candidates live. A variety of neighborhoods should be represented.

Vote wisely, please.

Sue Smeltzer, Decatur

