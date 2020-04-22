LETTER: Voters will not forget behavior

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I have the distinct feeling that the elected officials in our community are under the impression that no one is really paying attention to what they are saying, doing and enacting during the current public health crisis. They are mistaken.

The actions taken in direct opposition to the will of the people, expressed eloquently and sincerely during public meetings? We will not forget.

The continuing willful ignoring of real issues facing this city and our public institutions? We will not forget.

The snide comments made to the media or during public meetings about employees paid by the citizens through their taxes? We will not forget.

The disdain with which citizens are treated when attempting to express their concerns? We will not forget.

The careless disregard for the uses to which our tax dollars have been assigned? We will not forget.

Politicians at every level of government have the tendency to operate under the belief that the memories of their constituents are too short to hold them or those they support accountable for poor leadership, pompous attitudes and privilege-inspired behavior. Be advised. We will not forget.

Sue Smeltzer, Decatur

