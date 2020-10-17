LETTER: Voting for Davis because of honesty

With Betsy Londrigan and Rodney Davis, when voting, please remember whose coattails she is riding on. Chicago has had control over the state of Illinois for decades, and it is absurd.

When it comes to voting, we the voters have to realize it's all about the win, not really caring about how it was achieved (through lies), but the win. Deceptive ads have been pushed out and to be honest, this state has been made a mockery because of it. As a voter I believe in honesty, even if it hurts past performances, and for that reason, I will be voting for Rodney Davis.