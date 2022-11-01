LETTER: Voting Mendenhall for circuit judge

This election is crucially important to our community’s future. In this election, the race for circuit judge here in Macon County is one of the most important. My support goes to Shane Mendenhall for circuit judge, and I would like to take a moment to tell you why.

Shane is committed to this community. I have known Shane both personally and professionally for most of my life. He is a man of outstanding character and integrity. Shane will protect law-abiding citizens and hold criminals accountable to keep our community safe, that's not something his opponent can say.

Shane’s opponent, Andrew Weatherford, continues to mislead the public. He says he’s a moderate, yet he is funded and paid for by Pritzker, Washington D.C. PACs and those who have put us in the very predicament we face today. This is concerning for many reasons.

Weatherford is also toting that he is experienced and is “job ready,” yet only 36% of attorneys that responded to the bar poll indicated that he possessed the legal ability to do the job, that shows a concerningly low amount of confidence from our local legal community. We need a judge like Shane Mendenhall, that I know has the experience and knowledge to sit on the bench.

My confidence is in Shane Mendenhall. Shane is not beholden to anyone; he will only do what is best for Macon County and its citizens. He is running because he cares about his community and wants to do his part in protecting Macon County’s future for our children.

Please join me November 8 in voting for Shane Mendenhall for circuit judge.

J. Tyler, Decatur