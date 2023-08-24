Recent polls show that voters are more concerned about inflation than they are about government spending.
This goes to demonstrate just how pathetically stupid the voting public is on such matters. Massive government spending is a major cause of inflation. The two are linked together. The leaders in our government can promise to tax the wealthy to a greater extend (and that concept sounds great in the surface) but the additional revenue received will not be a drop in the bucket compared to what is being spent.
The real problem is quite simple. We have an uneducated voting public that doesn't understand basic economic principals and a government (regardless of what party is in office) that cannot, and will not, stop spending money. Where do we think this will all lead, eventually?
Tom Greenwood, Decatur