LETTER: Voting yes in Maroa-Forsyth

On March 17, the Maroa-Forsyth community will be asked a very important question on the ballot: whether they support the referendum proposed to increase taxes for a new middle school connected to the high school located in Maroa.

Why do I support this referendum?

My great-grandmother was a teacher at Maroa Grade School for thirty years and where the Trojan pride began for my family. My son is the 5th generation of my family to don the blue and gold.

The generational pride runs deep in this community; my family is just one of many like stories. Once a Trojan, always a Trojan.

I entered seventh grade in 1997. The junior high was attached to the High School. We were integrated into an environment with the high schoolers as we transitioned from classes and shared teachers. They would give us high fives in the hallways and we loved it.

When it came time to enter freshman year, we were not afraid. We had been groomed and we were ready.

Our current teachers have voiced many reasons why it’s in the best interests of our students to keep the middle school with the high school. We trust them every day with our children. I will not start questioning them now.