LETTER: Wagoner's experience a key asset

I have worked in law enforcement in Macon County for the past 24-plus years. During that time, I have had the opportunity to work and interact with numerous prosecutors and defense lawyers, one of them being Tammy Wagoner. Over the years, I have worked with Tammy on a variety of cases from felony drug offenses to first degree murder involving a double homicide.

I have consulted with Tammy on hundreds of criminal cases during my time as a law enforcement officer. Whether it be during normal business hours or not, Tammy has always made herself available to discuss issues and cases.

I have always found Tammy to be very knowledgeable, consistently providing sound advice on a wide range of law enforcement issues. Tammy has experience prosecuting all types of cases from traffic violations to misdemeanor offenses and non-violent felonies to first degree murder. Since leaving the Macon County State’s Attorney’s Office, Tammy has served as an assistant state’s attorney in three other counties in Central Illinois having been hired to prosecute primarily violent crimes. This tells you a lot about the experience Tammy will bring to the residents of Macon County.

I ask you to join me in voting for Tammy Wagoner for Macon County state's attorney.

David Dailey, Decatur

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0