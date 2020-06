× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

After a few days of vandalism and arson, I'm still waiting for some kind of response from our talking heads seem to be mute all of a sudden.

They all had a big voice in putting every small business out of business but now they can't even call out the scum that roam our streets.

The mayor and our police chief must be in Wisconsin on vacation.

Alfred Gardner, Decatur

