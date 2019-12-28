LETTER: Wall not right answer for immigration


We're worried about the number of illegal immigrants coming into the country. Approximately 10.2 million people in the U.S. are here illegally, that's 3.2% of our population.

Some people feel building a wall is the answer; however, there are more effective strategies other than building a wall. The wall is not the answer because if immigrants want over the border that bad, then they will find a way over the wall. Instead of building a wall, you could use more technology such as drones or you could just hire more border guards.

We think this would be a more effective solution. If you believe that this is a potential solution you can go to our petition on Change.org or Whitehouse.gov.

Heidi Bingaman, Rily Olinger, Chloe Norman

Assumption

