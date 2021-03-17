LETTER: Walls work, and we need one

Regarding the Mexican/American border crisis, a.k.a. “challenge”: Walls work. That’s why we have them in our homes, around our yards, and even now around our capitol. (Although that wall is more for political purposes.) They work. How well they work is open for debate, but the fact that they work is indisputable. They work in two very important ways: they deter physical entry and they send a clear message – keep out. We need such a wall on our southern border. Not to keep everyone out, just those that want to enter illegally. And to channel entry through our open doors in an orderly process where we know who is coming and why.