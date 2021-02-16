LETTER: Watkins will help lead city forward

The citizens of Decatur should elect Mary Watkins to the city council. Marty is a family man, married, father and grandfather. He is a graduate of Eisenhower High School. He grew up in Decatur and wants to give back to his home town. He is a friend of mine and my family.

Marty was a business owner previously, that gives him experience to assist small business owners in Decatur. He will be a voice for small business owners as well as all citizens of Decatur.

Mr. Watkins is an Army veteran and graduate of Martin University with a degree in religious studies and minor in business. He serves on many boards here in town such as CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) and his involvement with John C. Ellis Lodge for the backpack give away to school children. Marty's membership on these boards shows his interest and love for his community. His concern for the youth, creating a career path and resources to assist the youth to become successful in life.

With his business background, it would allow the knowledge to assist the City of Decatur with economic development, create more jobs for the community and many other issues that affect Decatur. Vote for Marty Watkins for city council to help lead our city forward.

Gloria Bates-Cole - Decatur

