LETTER: We all need to help with children

The popular phrase is “it takes a village." For foster children, that village should include all of us. When a child comes into care, the state of Illinois becomes the legal guardian of that child. Youth in care need us to support them during this difficult time in their lives and help them to reach their full potential.

In just the past year, Illinois has seen significant growth in the number of children within the foster care system. Currently, the number stands at approximately 21,000 children, and the Department of Children and Family Services of Illinois anticipates it will continue to rise. The pandemic has hit families hard particularly those who were already struggling due to inequities.

While the child welfare system isn’t perfect, there are many dedicated social service professionals and wonderful foster parents who are working every day to provide children in care with loving, safe homes. Unfortunately, this “village” is in desperate need of more people who are willing to step up to help.

Foster parents have been unsung heroes for children in need during this pandemic. So this May, during National Foster Care Awareness Month, let’s thank them for their selfless service to our most vulnerable children.