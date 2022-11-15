LETTER: We are on the path to failure

I’m 76 years old and have seen a lot of stuff going on in this country over the years.

The one thing that’s going on is the political system. I honestly believe that 90% of the politicians in this country are crooked liars, only out for themselves.

If you’ve studied the Bible, you can see where this country is headed. We have cultivated wickedness and raised a thriving crop of sins. We have taken to praising politicians for their work, work that was for them, not us. Murder upon murder, lies and crooks for crooks.

Our country is falling apart, so called politicians causing mistrust in the American system. A ex-president causing mistrust everywhere.

Followers of him causing hate and a war between each other. America had better wake up and see what’s happening. America will fall because of mistrust in our system of elections. Other countries have had the same thing happen to them.

If you read the Bible carefully, you’ll see that we are headed for failure as a country, a country that is powerful but real weak in faith and respect. We can’t let this happen. Thousands of Americans died to prevent to us from falling; this would be very disrespectful to them and ourselves.

January 6 is a prime example of where we are heading. The ex-president caused this event, an un-American traitor event. Problem is, there’s a lot of people that are blind to this fact.

Save America, don’t let the un-American rule over us. This stuff has to be stopped. We are on the path to failure.

I’m not a Republican or Democrat, I’m writing this as a concerned American. Anyone else who had anything to do with the January 6 deal would be branded a traitor in years past.

Dan Matheson Sr., Maroa