LETTER: We aren't excused from persecution

Do you struggle with fears? Will I get COVID? Or worse yet, will Granny get it from me? Will my business survive? Will my husband keep his job? Are my children and grandchildren getting an education? Will they succeed in life?

And what about the government? Was the election fair? Will Pritzker raise taxes without our consent? Will Biden pack the Supreme Court and outlaw the Bill of Rights? Can we trust the media?

All these things and much worse are possible. But why are we so surprised? Have we not read history or the Bible? There have never been times of such prosperity, peace and comfort as we have seen. Yet, we think that we should be excused from persecution, wars, self-serving leaders and slavery.

Advertising sells the lie that comfortable times should last forever. And they suggest that any discomfort is evil. So we pay all we have for comforts that addict us. The government knows that, so it controls us with little handouts.

With a few exceptions, governments want to be our god. They want our allegiance like trained dogs, yearning for treats, not intelligent, independent minded people capable of self-determination. Using the media, governments control with fear no less than Pravda or the Iron Curtain. But there is an alternative beyond government.