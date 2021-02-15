LETTER: We can best ID who needs help and how

As the retired director of Northeast Community Fund, I've seen the generosity of this community unfold in so many positive ways. We now have the opportunity to step up and put our best foot forward again.

Many of us have or soon will be receiving stimulus checks from our government. I hear members of Congress stating that there families who are in desperate need of those funds. From my firsthand knowledge (still working two half days at NECF) this is a true statement. I also hear members of Congress state that there are many who receive checks that don't need them. From my personal situation this also is a true statement.

So what do we do? I don't believe that Congress or the federal government is capable of discerning who truly needs the funds and who doesn't. Thus "we the people" need to do something about this situation. If your are one of the "blessed" who really doesn't need the money, consider giving it or part of it to someone or someplace that really does need it.

If you have a friend, neighbor or relative who is in need, consider giving them a gift card or a gas card, making a car or insurance payment, or making a direct payment to someone's account at either the City of Decatur for water or Ameren for gas or electric.