LETTER: We can do better than Rodney Davis
I have emailed Rep. Rodney Davis twice recently, asking what he's doing to help his constituents get their mail in a timely manner. The best answer was that he co-sponsored H. Res. 54. When I looked up that resolution, it's from April  19 when the current situation didn't even exist.

I also saw him interviewed live on TV the evening of Aug. 9. He evaded answering the question, "Has the president done a good job handling the pandemic?" with a blame game. He out and out lied about the GOP supporting pre-existing condition coverage, saying the GOP has, does, and will always support that coverage, when in fact, they have a court case pending right now to eliminate all of the ACA and no plan to replace it which would eliminate all coverage for 20 million people, including pre-existing conditions.

Come on Illinois's 13th congressional district. We can do better than this.

Victoria Williams, Champaign

