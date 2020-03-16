LETTER: We can work our way out of this

With COVID-19 and the corresponding closure of schools, travel restrictions, cancellation of sporting events, concerts and other large gatherings, we are about to have a large number of unexpected situations and a pool of laid off available able bodied workers.

Let's kill the virus and save our economy at the same time by mobilizing these displaced workers to educate, train and deploy disenfecting crews, provide daycare for healthcare worker families, and a 100 other things I'm not smart enough to think of on my own.

Let's have the federal government pay workers' current employers to provide workers to governmental agencies, hospitals, doctor's practices, etc. so as to avoid a crazy amount of hiring paperwork for temporary situations. School employees make good trainers and day care workers. Service industry workers could certainly clean public spaces and much more if we think about it.

Let's waive some licensing requirements, and work together to match unusual emergency type work that needs done with available workers while keeping these employers afloat and employees working. Our skilled healthcare workers will be pushed to the limits with OT and will need our support.

I believe this is how we can slow the virus and salvage the economy we've collectively decided to destroy in the last few days.

Jay Torrens, Decatur

