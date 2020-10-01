LETTER: We cannot afford another tax hike

There’s an effort underway to raise our taxes - again. That’s right – the proponents of the latest bait and switch from Springfield claim they only want to tax the rich.

But just like everything that comes from the politicians in Springfield, when you dig a little deeper you get to the truth.

The truth is this tax hike zmendment on the ballot in November would mean there are no limits on how high the politicians can raise our taxes. There are no limits on how many tax brackets they could create.

Worst of all, it would make it easier to hike taxes on lower- and middle-income families including retirement income.

And if all that weren’t bad enough, we aren’t even voting on the actual rates in November – that, too, is left up to the Springfield politicians – after the election.

Illinois already has some of the highest taxes in America. Our small businesses and family farms simply cannot afford another tax hike. Time to say no to higher taxes.

Kevin Breheny, Forsyth

