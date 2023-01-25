LETTER: We cannot know the truth

What is truth?

We yearn for black and white clarity, knowing it is not afforded to us. Though our merited convictions pull us in both directions, we risk falling in every direction at once towards hubris. Ours is a circle we cannot square.

If God has not made life here perfect, why do we expect humans to? Wherever the law falls it must not fall on the extremes, otherwise it will be no law at all. And wherever it falls, it will not be perfect, as we are not perfect.

Liberty must prevail where no man can answer and responsibility will be theirs in turn. Lest one thinks to know the perfect will of God, do not hide behind the law, a theocracy, for law is protection for every creed and creature.

Why do we torture each other, or worse, harm? Let no man or woman fall prey to cowardice in the face of dishonesty by anyone laying claim to God and violence. Grace be to you in our path to truth.

Nicholas Burgener, Moweaqua