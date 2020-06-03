LETTER: We have a jerk for a governor

I have lived in Illinois for some 86 years and have been on occasion disgusted. But having read the article "Pritzker: Trump tweets 'reprehensible'" (May 30) and if I were younger, I would leave Illinois in a heartbeat. What a jerk we have for a governor.

I won't be around in four years from now to vote in that presidential election but I would hope that the people of Illinois, at that time, would not vote for Pritzker (Uncle Fester) for President nor vote him for another term as governor. He has just ruined an chances Illinois has in regards of getting along with the national government. And the same goes for the man from New York (Lurch) and their co-harts California (Morticia) and Michigan (Cousin Itt).