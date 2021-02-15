LETTER: We have turned the corner

Noon Wednesday. Jan. 20, Washington, D.C., we have turned the corner.
Gary Brennan, Decatur
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Noon Wednesday. Jan. 20, Washington, D.C., we have turned the corner.
Gary Brennan, Decatur
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
This is a letter to the editor from the Herald & Review opinion section.
This is a letter to the editor from the Herald & Review opinion section.
This is a letter to the editor from the Herald & Review opinion section.
This is a letter to the editor from the Herald & Review opinion section.
This is a letter to the editor from the Herald & Review opinion section.
This is a letter to the editor from the Herald & Review opinion section.
This is a letter to the editor from the Herald & Review opinion section.
This is a letter to the editor from The Pantagraph's opinion page.
This is a letter to the editor from the Herald & Review opinion section.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.