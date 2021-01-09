LETTER: We haven't broken discrimination chains

What exactly is the state of MLK’s dream? It starts with what his dream was. MLK’s dream was to have social, civil, economic, and environmental equality. He wanted no segregation, discrimination or police brutality towards the black community. Were those wants met or were his expectations unable to be met?
In the year of 2015, studies showed that Black Americans make less money than white people, Black unemployment is two times worse than white unemployment, and incarceration rates have grown. His dream was the polar opposite, but that isn’t everything he dreamed of. He also had a dream where the Black community didn’t suffer from segregation or unequal rights. He did get part of his dream. In the year of 2020 there is no segregation and by law we all have equal rights, but the state of his dream is still hardly close to being even halfway met.
Although in modern time we don’t suffer from segregation or unjust laws, we still suffer. We suffer from the feeling of inferiority, from police brutality and we suffer from racism and discrimination. So yes, the Black community and the white community aren’t separate physically anymore, but we are still separate by our minds, heart and emotions. The world right now is proof. There are numerous situations with biased police showing white supremacy. Some to do with Blacks getting more jail time for situations that are not their fault, and others being whites getting no jail time for situations that are their fault.