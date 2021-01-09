LETTER: We haven't broken discrimination chains

What exactly is the state of MLK’s dream? It starts with what his dream was. MLK’s dream was to have social, civil, economic, and environmental equality. He wanted no segregation, discrimination or police brutality towards the black community. Were those wants met or were his expectations unable to be met?

In the year of 2015, studies showed that Black Americans make less money than white people, Black unemployment is two times worse than white unemployment, and incarceration rates have grown. His dream was the polar opposite, but that isn’t everything he dreamed of. He also had a dream where the Black community didn’t suffer from segregation or unequal rights. He did get part of his dream. In the year of 2020 there is no segregation and by law we all have equal rights, but the state of his dream is still hardly close to being even halfway met.