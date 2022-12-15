LETTER: We make rights with consequences

The election decided, lawmakers are making a law protection gay and interracial marriages. President Biden will sign it. Does he understand what he’s doing, do we?

There are laws of man and the law of God. Earthly speaking, two wrongs don’t make a right, combining right and wrong, is wrong. But we make these rights with consequences.

Any marriage other than that of a man and a woman, the marriage of Christ and his church, is not protected by the Lord. Interracial marriage is because it’s between a man and a woman. God protects biological gender, we of his image. When we try to recreate marriage and gender, we open the door of hate and envy inspired by enmities that’s not earthly.

Look at the carnage in Florida and now in Colorado Springs, the turmoil in our schools between the new three genders. Need less problems.

Long ago I became a new man in Christ. Not without imperfections, but I control them, and can see the visible physical side as well as the invisible spiritual side.

I enlisted in the army of God, I’m a veteran, and active soldier in Christ. Along with me, Christian soldiers, dressed in military and civilian apparel. We fight the war against physical and spiritual injustice.

Apostle Paul spoke of his hardships. Near his departure, Paul said, “I fought the battle, I finished the race, kept the faith in my perseverance, I have a crown of glory.” Paul, a soldier in Christ, freed many souls from Satan’s grip. Likewise I follow the way of Paul, not just for my sake but for the sake of some of you, so I’m in the battle for life.

I’m not giving up. If I can bring one person over from the dark side, it’s worth the battle.

Ford Lewis, Decatur