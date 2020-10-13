LETTER: We may all be part of the problem

Oh, for the days of Jimmy Carter and Gerald Ford. My parents and I watched their first 1976 debate with anticipation because it was the first televised presidential debate since 1960.

It didn’t matter which candidate you supported, you almost had to admit that they both seemed like gentlemen. When one talked, the other stood and listened thoughtfully and maybe took notes. There was no impatient, audible sighing, head shaking, or snide laughter from the opponent. The first Trump-Biden debate reminded me how much I miss those days.

In later years, the Carter/Reagan and Reagan/Mondale debates were similarly cordial. In those elections between political opposites, I voted confidant that the country would persevere even if my guy lost. At their core, I believed that Carter, Mondale or Reagan would support democracy.

I think the catalyst for meaner campaigning was the emergence of George H.W. Bush adviser Lee Atwater in 1988. He and the Bush team produced the infamous Willie Horton ad about the convicted murderer who raped a woman and stabbed her partner during furlough from prison while Dukakis was governor. Bush won the election.