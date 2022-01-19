LETTER: We must all work together

Our battle to maintain our health and sanity in the face of COVID-19 will be with us for a long time. That is not something we want to hear. We would like to be finished with all the restrictions imposed on us by its presence. Who can blame us? It has affected so much about the ways we live, work and love. We are all aware of most of these effects. However, there is one which we don’t often think of: It is pulling us apart as a nation.

It is human nature to want to find a scapegoat, but blaming the unvaccinated is like closing the barn door after the animals have left: it does no good. Whether or not to take the vaccine is a personal choice. There are some activities with vaccine mandates, but so far, being unvaccinated is not against the law, in general. Some may think it should be, but that is only an opinion.

Arguing over vaccination is just that: argument. It is divisive. It tears as apart. As impossible as it may seem, we need to find a way to come together. That is the real challenge that faces us: to figure out how to set aside enough of our differences to work together, vaccinated and unvaccinated alike, to overcome the many very real and complex difficulties posed by the pandemic. Politics has no place in this. People are what matters, not political parties.

We live in what has been called the greatest country in the world. We enjoy rights and privileges that people in some countries can only dream about. Human decency helped motivate our founding fathers. Human decency is perhaps the only thing that will help us -- all of us working together -- to truly overcome the pandemic.

Katherine Betz, Warrensburg

